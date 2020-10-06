Authorities identify woman killed in Ladson accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in an accident in Ladson.
Authorities say 24-year-old Anitra Pierce died in a Friday late night accident. The accident happened on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
The North Charleston Police Traffic Division is investigating.
According to investigators, the accident involved a single vehicle crash with two occupants initially trapped inside.
After accessing the scene, officers say emergency services pronounced one victim dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital suffering non-fatal injuries.
