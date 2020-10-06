Category 4 Hurricane Delta is even stronger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest update is in and the news isn’t good. Hurricane Delta has strengthened even more. Winds are currently at 145mph.
It could potentially strengthen a bit more before making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday night. Winds could be as high as 155mph.
A Category 5 starts at 157mph. That could bring catastrophic damage.
After making landfall, the storm should weaken a bit - but not nearly enough.
It should maintain category 3-4 status through the end of the week.
For the time being, the storm is projected to be a Category 3 for landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday evening. That is still a major hurricane.
The size of the storm will be an interesting factor. That is what has allowed it to strengthen so quickly.
However, when it makes landfall, the small size will be a good thing.
So far, hurricane force winds extend out only 30 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds extend out 105miles.
The storm will be horrible where it makes landfall, but the limited size could minimize damage farther from the center.
We continue to monitor the situation over the next few days.
The chance for rain gradually increases Friday evening into Saturday.
Scattered to widespread showers are expected throughout the entire day Saturday into Sunday when there’s a potential a few thunderstorms before the systems move out the region.
Currently, it looks like our best rain chance will be Saturday and Sunday. That is when we have issued a First Alert.
Some models are extending the rain chance into Monday. Either way, be prepared for outdoor plans to be impacted.
At this time, no more than 1″ of rainfall is expected through the entire period across our area.
Specific rainfall amounts as well as rain start, and end times will become clearer as Delta moves inland Friday or Saturday.
