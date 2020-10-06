Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run involving tractor trailer in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a hit-and-run involving a tractor trailer in Orangeburg County on Tuesday.
The coroner’s office said 49-year-old Scott J. Holbert of Orangeburg died when the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of a logging truck near the intersection of Five Chop Road and Bass Drive in Santee around 5:30 a.m.
“The manner of death is accidental," said Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.”The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate."
Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are treating the incident as a hit-and-run and seeking information on the incident.
According to troopers, a tractor trailer carrying logs was traveling north on U.S. 301 near U.S. 15 when a pickup truck struck the rear of the tractor trailer resulting in the death of the pickup truck driver.
“The tractor trailer continued north and left the collision scene,” SCHP officials said.
A report states that the make and model of the suspect vehicle is currently unknown.
“The tractor trailer was loaded with logs at the time of the collision,” Highway Patrol officials said. “The trailer may have damage to the rear bumper area.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
