DD2 announces 3-5 grades will transition to half-day, 5 day schedule under the Hybrid Model

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials have announced that 3-5 grades will transition to half-day, 5 day schedules under the district’s Hybrid Model beginning on Oct. 19.
“Dorchester School District Two has researched and examined possible options for flexibility within learning models as we transition to full time face-to-face instruction as quickly as is safe for students and staff,” district officials said. “The decision has been made to include 3-5 grade students with the 4K-2 grades in the half-day, every day schedule under the Hybrid Model beginning on October 19th.”
- In this plan, all elementary students (4K-5) will attend the morning or afternoon session, five days a week as follows:
- Students in Cohort A will attend morning sessions, 7:15 – 10:00 a.m. five days a week
- Students in Cohort B will attend afternoon sessions, 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. five days a week
- Special needs students currently attending every day will continue on this schedule with no change
The district released the following additional information:
This schedule will allow schools to maintain required social distancing while providing consistent face-to-face instruction so critical for elementary students.
A half-day schedule would not be an option for middle and high schools due to larger class sizes, and the scheduling issues with credited courses.
Virtual Academy students will not be impacted by this plan.
Please note: COVID-19 data metrics for Dorchester County released by DHEC on October 1st show that the county continues to be classified as having “medium recent disease activity” based on an average of incidence rate, trend in incident rate, and percent positive rate. Following the district disease monitoring plan, the district will continue on the Hybrid Learning Model through October 16th.
