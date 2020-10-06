DHEC reports 1,042 COVID-19 cases associated with South Carolina schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said on Tuesday there are currently 1,042 COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students in schools in South Carolina.
According to the latest DHEC report, there are currently 741 student cases and 301 school employee cases.
State health officials are providing a school report that includes for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
Here are the following cases provided by DHEC involving school districts in the Lowcountry as well as surrounding areas. A map detailing all SC school cases can be found near the bottom of the page.
- Beaufort High - Less than 5 student cases
- Coosa Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Hilton Head Island Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Hilton Head Island High - Less than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- May River High - Less than 5 student cases and less than 5 faculty cases
- Berkeley County Middle College High - Less than five 5 faculty cases
- Berkeley Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Cane Bay High - Less than 5 student cases
- Cross High - Less 5 faculty cases
- Foxbank Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Goose Creek High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Goose Creek Primary - Less than 5 student cases and 5 faculty cases
- Hanahan Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Hanahan High - 6 student cases and less than 5 faculty cases
- Hanahan Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Macedonia Middle - Less than 5 student cases
- Sangaree Intermediate - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Sangaree Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- St. Stephen Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Academic Magnet High - Less than 5 student cases
- Beckham High - Less than 5 student cases
- Carolina Park Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Deer Park Middle - Less than 5 student cases
- Harbor View Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- James Island Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science - Less than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- Ladson Elementary - Less than 5 student cases and less than 5 faculty cases
- Laing Middle - Less than 5 student cases
- Lambs Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori - Less than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- Mamie Whiteside Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Minnie Hughes Elementary - Les than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- Mt. Pleasant Academy - Less than 5 student cases
- Pepperhill Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- R.B. Stall High - Less than 5 student cases
- St. Johns High - Less than 5 student cases
- Stiles Point Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Thomas C. Cario Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Wando High - Less than 5 student cases
- Colleton County High - Less than 5 student cases
- Colleton County Middle - Less than 5 student cases
- Northside Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Beech Hill Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Charles B. DuBose Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Flowertown Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Fort Dorchester High - Less than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- Greg Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- James H. Spann Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Rollings Middle School of the Arts - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Summerville High - Less than 5 faculty cases and less than 5 student cases
- Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- William Memorial Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Woodland High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Andrews Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Waccamaw High - Less than 5 student cases
- Brookdale Elementary - Less than 5 student cases
- Carver Edisto Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Edisto Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Marshall Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Orangeburg Wilkinson High - Less than 5 student cases and less than 5 faculty cases
- C.E. Murray High - Less than 5 student cases.
- Hemingway MB Lee Middle - Less than 5 student cases
DHEC released the following information on the school district reporting:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
