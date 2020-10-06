Dorchester County deputies searching for armed and dangerous man last seen in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an armed and dangerous man who was last seen in Summerville.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rudolph Gordon Connell. Connell is currently wanted by the sheriff’s office on several felony warrants.
“Rudy has prior arrests for stealing motorcycles as well as ATVs, motor vehicle thefts and failure to stop for blue lights,” the sheriff’s office said. “Rudy Connell is considered to be armed and dangerous.”
The sheriff’s office urges everyone to not attempt to engage this individual on your own.
A report states that Connell was last seen in the area of Dorchester Road and Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville on a green ATV, and ran from several deputies when he was approached.
Investigators said Connell is known to frequent Pinehill Acres, Clemson Terrace, Camelot Valley and Lazy Acres Loop in the Summerville area.
If anyone has information on Connell’s whereabouts or any sees him, you are urged to call the Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 873-5111 or the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 832-0300.
