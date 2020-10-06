FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with an isolated shower, sun returns tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will build in from the north tomorrow bringing back the sunshine! The rest of the day look for plenty of clouds with a light drizzle or shower. We are not forecasting much rain, possibly less than 1/10 of an inch. Another comfortable evening is on tap with more mild temps by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows should dip into the mid 60s along with the dew points. Tomorrow will feel a bit more mild and muggy for the morning hours. Watch out for some patchy to dense fog!