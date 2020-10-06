FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with an isolated shower, sun returns tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will build in from the north tomorrow bringing back the sunshine! The rest of the day look for plenty of clouds with a light drizzle or shower. We are not forecasting much rain, possibly less than 1/10 of an inch. Another comfortable evening is on tap with more mild temps by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows should dip into the mid 60s along with the dew points. Tomorrow will feel a bit more mild and muggy for the morning hours. Watch out for some patchy to dense fog!
Into the afternoon look for more sunshine along with dry conditions. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s the next couple of days. We are watching Hurricane Delta closely. The storm rapidly strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane! Delta will make landfall Friday/Saturday near the Louisiana coastline then push into the southeast. Expect an increase in the rain chance this weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with fog developing; LOW: 65.
TOMORROW: Sunshine and warmer; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Warm with plenty of sunshine; HIGH: 86.
FRIDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible; HIGH: 80.
SUNDAY: Scattered rain possible; HIGH: 80.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
