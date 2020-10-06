Kiawah continues to see bobcats decline, causing deer overpopulation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The bobcat population on Kiawah Island continues to dwindle down and town officials say they now believe there are less than ten on the whole island.
A few months ago, the town said they discovered some of its bobcats were dying from a rat poison. The bobcats were contracting a poisonous rodenticide as they prey on rats.
Therefore, Kiawah town officials said they asked the Department of Pesticide Regulation to ban this poison that is found in rat traps.
The state authority said they recently responded, recognizing that rodenticides were impacting bobcats. However, they suggested that voluntary measures by the industry would likely solve the problem, so they did not issue the ban.
Kiawah Island says after the response they are asking residents and business owners to agree to its integrative pest management plan, the “Bobcat Guardian Program.” Town officials say this is where residents and businesses can pledge to not use these pesticides on their own.
The Town of Kiawah Island Communications Manager Stephanie Braswell Edgerton says only about half the residents have pledged right now.
Edgerton says Kiawah once had 30 to 35 bobcats on the island, but now they suspect they have less than 10.
She says this has caused the deer population to steadily rise on Kiawah Island and that’s because bobcats' prey on fawns.
At Tuesday’s town council meeting, Kiawah Wildlife Biologist Jim Jordan, will explain a plan to lower the deer population.
“It is directly linked to us not having our normal bobcat population,” Jordan said.
He says about 20 years ago, there was limited hunting on Kiawah, but since then, it has not been allowed. This year, Jordan says town staff plans to conduct the management of deer again.
Jordan says Kiawah has been approved for culling on the island through the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources permitting program.
“The main purpose of the program is to get deer numbers back to a healthy level and obviously reduce any risks to homeowners and visitors out here, particularly from deer-vehicle collisions,” Jordan said.
He says the overpopulation of deer on the island is a problem because it’s lead to a rise in deer verses car collisions and because diseases can be transmitted from deer to people.
The deer culling will only be conducted by approved town staff, and Jordan says it will take place at night in pre-selected safe areas targeting female does.
Edgerton says the town plans to pass a proclamation Tuesday, declaring next week, Oct. 11 through Oct. 17, as “Save Kiawah Bobcats Week.”
The town says they will be promoting this throughout the town to homeowners and businesses, as well as on social media.
They also have plans to make this an annual awareness week.
Kiawah Island officials hope they can start growing their bobcat population again by February, which is their breeding season.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.