Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/9)
By Kevin Bilodeau | October 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 10:39 PM

10/8

Ashley Ridge (0-2) at Berkeley (1-1)

10/9

Hanahan (2-0) at Oceanside Collegiate (2-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

West Ashley (2-0) at Summerville (1-1)

Stall (0-2) at Ft. Dorchester (2-0)

Wando (1-1) at Stratford (1-1)

Cane Bay (1-1) at Goose Creek (1-1)

Colleton County (1-0) at James Island (0-2)

Bishop England (1-1) at Battery Creek

North Charleston (0-2) at Academic Magnet (0-2)

Woodland (1-1) at Philip Simmons (2-0)

Lake Marion at Timberland (1-0)

Charleston Charter (0-2) at Cross (1-1)

Military Magnet (0-2) at St. John’s (1-1)

Whale Branch at Baptist Hill (2-0)

Hammond at First Baptist (5-0)

Pinewood Prep (1-4) at Augusta Christian

Porter-Gaud (1-3) at Trinity Byrnes

John Paul II at Northwood (0-2)

Colleton Prep (0-5) at Thomas Heyward

Dorchester Academy (3-3) at Greenwood Christian

St. John’s Christian (6-0) at Calhoun Academy

