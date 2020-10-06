Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (10/9)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
10/8
Ashley Ridge (0-2) at Berkeley (1-1)
10/9
Hanahan (2-0) at Oceanside Collegiate (2-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
West Ashley (2-0) at Summerville (1-1)
Stall (0-2) at Ft. Dorchester (2-0)
Wando (1-1) at Stratford (1-1)
Cane Bay (1-1) at Goose Creek (1-1)
Colleton County (1-0) at James Island (0-2)
Bishop England (1-1) at Battery Creek
North Charleston (0-2) at Academic Magnet (0-2)
Woodland (1-1) at Philip Simmons (2-0)
Lake Marion at Timberland (1-0)
Charleston Charter (0-2) at Cross (1-1)
Military Magnet (0-2) at St. John’s (1-1)
Whale Branch at Baptist Hill (2-0)
Hammond at First Baptist (5-0)
Pinewood Prep (1-4) at Augusta Christian
Porter-Gaud (1-3) at Trinity Byrnes
John Paul II at Northwood (0-2)
Colleton Prep (0-5) at Thomas Heyward
Dorchester Academy (3-3) at Greenwood Christian
St. John’s Christian (6-0) at Calhoun Academy
