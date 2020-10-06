Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 catch for 3 yards in a 33-25 win over Jacksonville. The Summerville alum has 14 catches for 118 yards
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle and 1 pass deflection in a 33-25 win over Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 16 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 pass deflections
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 30-23 loss to Buffalo
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle in a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 31-23 win over Miami
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 4 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 25-20 loss to Philadelphia. The Goose Creek alum has 9 tackles and 2 pass deflections
