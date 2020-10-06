Man found on railroad tracks in Goose Creek remains unidentified and in hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received tips from across the nation as they are working to identify a man who they believe is a veteran.
Deputies say a railroad crew found the man unconscious 12 days ago on railroad tracks on N.A.D. Road in Goose Creek. They say he has a wound on his head and is in stable condition at the hospital.
Investigators say there is no indication that he was hit by a train.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office posted a photo of the man and some of the items he was found with which included a US Marine Corp hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a mask that says “Grumpy Old Veteran.”
Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve canvassed the area of Goose Creek and places where veterans tend to frequent in hopes of finding someone who knows him.
They are referring to him as “John Doe.”
Officials with the sheriff’s office say his injuries have improved which have allowed them to release a photograph of his face on Monday.
“We’ve received a lot of flyers from missing person flyers from various parts of the country and they do have similarities with our John Doe,” Crumley said. “We are looking at those and trying to, to determine if any of those are in fact a match.”
If you think you know the man is, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal J. Williams at (843) 719-5048 or the Berkeley County Duty Office at (843) 719-4412.
