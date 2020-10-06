New dinosaur exhibit unveiled at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff with the College of Charleston’s Mace Brown Museum of Natural History unveiled three, large skulls on Tuesday morning.
“This is our triceratops,” assistant professor and head curator at the museum Scott Persons said as he took down the tarp. “It’s a massive skull from the badlands of Wyoming!"
The new exhibit includes a triceratops skull and a skull from the world’s largest tyrannosaurus. The museum’s gallery has been closed due to COVID-19 but anyone is able to visit this part of the exhibit. It’s located on the second floor of the College of Charleston’s School of Sciences and Mathematics at 202 Calhoun Street.
“These are spectacular specimens and the reason that they are going out on display not in the museum gallery proper is because they’re just so big," Persons said. "This represents a major expansion for the museum and with the Mace Brown being closed during the pandemic, we’ve been spending our time planning for some expansions and renovations.”
The skulls came from the American west and the Canadian west.
“They came along with me," Persons said. “That was part of my hiring deal at the College of Charleston, that we get some money to do an expansion of our dinosaur displays because that’s what I work on.”
Staff are working on a new, online tour for people to view the other exhibits virtually. It will debut on October 14 which is also National Fossil Day. You will be able to find the video tour on the school’s YouTube page.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.