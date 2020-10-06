Police: Man arrested after armed robbery, fight with officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man after he fought with an officer while being detained for a stolen cellphone and cash.
North Charleston police say Wardell Tavaris Bradshaw, 41, was arrested for armed robbery, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and threatening the life, person or family of an official.
Officers say they first responded to calls of fight between Bradshaw and another man at 3:36 Monday between Cody Street and Clements Avenue.
In an open line call from the scene, police dispatchers say they could hear an unknown voice say “give me everything.”
When officers arrived they said Thompson begin to run after they saw him standing over the other man in an aggressive stance while the other man held his hands up.
Police say one officer went to interview the man on the ground while another started to chase Bradshaw.
Officers say the victim told them that Bradshaw had stolen an LG phone in a blue case along with around $40 stolen from him.
Police located Bradshaw at a Circle K on Spruill Avenue and Burton Lane, however when they tried to make contact, they say Bradshaw fled and attempted jump on a CARTA bus and force the doors open.
After Bradshaw was pulled off the bus, officers say he took a fighting stance and punched an officer in the left side of the face.
After a lengthy struggle police say they were able to place Bradshaw under arrest and find the LG smartphone with blue case in his left pocket.
Officers say that Bradshaw told one them during his transportation to jail he was going to kill him and shoot the officer in his head with the officers own duty weapon.
Bradshaw is being detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center with a bond set for $55,000.
