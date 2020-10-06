Police: Three adults found passed out in car with children inside

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say they’re seeing plenty of evidence that the opioid crisis has not gone away. Officers responded to at least two calls on Monday and Tuesday involving four adults, two children, and one fatality.
According to the report, police were called to the parking lot of Wendy’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Monday afternoon. Jessica Simcox had called police to say that two people in the car with her had passed out. While talking to police, Simcox also passed out.
Police say when they arrived, they found Simcox, 39, Daniele Smith, 46, and Jasmine Votra, 22, all passed out in a silver 1996 Toyota Avalon. Two children, ages 2 and 3, were also in the car.
The three adults were revived using narcan. All three refused any medical treatment and refused to go to the hospital.
DSS was notified. The children were not injured.
Smith was charged with drug possession after police discovered fentanyl in his possession. He is being held under a bond of $20,000.
In a separate case, a passer-by discovered the body of a woman lying behind the dumpster near Harbor Freight Tools on Tuesday morning. Police are working to identify the woman. They said they believe the death was the result of a drug overdose.
