Rezoning plans could mean offices along Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they are seeking public comment on their plans for an overlay district at the Maybank Highway Corridor.
The Corridor is the area of Maybank Highway between Old Folly Road and Golfview Drive, and the county says they are looking to create safer roadways and walkways, as well as possibly bring new offices to the area.
In this overlay district, Charleston County says they are proposing to rezone all unincorporated properties along Maybank Highway on the Municipal Golf Course from ‘Single-Family Residential’ to ‘Residential Office’ space. If approved, the county says developers can build offices on and near the golf course.
Records show that there are 29 unincorporated lots in this area, some of which are undeveloped.
Charleston County says the changing conditions of this busy corridor support the transition from residential to residential office uses.
Charleston County is also proposing that all developers building along the corridor in the future will be required to build a 10 feet sidewalk, then add an additional 5 feet between the sidewalk and Maybank Highway.
These last few years, Charleston County says hundreds of community member have attended county meetings to discuss the corridor between Old Folly Road and Golfview Drive and they have heard hundreds of comments.
Charleston County Council says Tuesday will be the last public hearing before the overlay district begins the approval process.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, however officials say all written public comment needs to be submitted before noon Tuesday.
Written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty.org
Officials say the meeting will be livestreamed on the Charleston County website.
The complete packet can be found online on the Charleston County websites' zoning and planning page.
