SC bill allows hospitality tax to fund flooding projects in tourist areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local governments in South Carolina will now have a new way to fund flooding projects. A recently passed bill allows hospitality taxes to be used in flood-prone areas where tourism has been affected.
In Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg said the money will provide an extra tool in the toolbox to pay for drainage and sea level rise prevention projects.
“There are still some requirements on how portions of that money are spent, but we have a certain amount that is flexible that we can spend for general purposes. But it was never allowed for drainage improvement specifically,” Tecklenburg said. “Depending on the amount of funding we get dedicated to drainage, we could bond tens of millions of dollars, which is a great addition long term.”
Sen. Sandy Senn has been a co-sponsor of the bill. She said this new funding source could be a big help for large-scale improvements.
“This is a flooding fix at a very mile-high level. We have been working a lot locally on flooding infrastructure projects, basically just trying to clean ditches and pipes and drains, all of which is working really well, but it’s not the big gigantic projects that we need,” Senn said. “This bill, which is a bi-partisan bill, is going to help us accomplish really good flooding fixes.”
For Susan Lyons, a Charleston homeowner and member of Groundswell Charleston, she believes this bill is a good start. She hopes there will be more conversations about where the money will actually come from.
“Tourism has not really been what it was in the past. We have to deal with [the money] and it’s going to be harder than we thought,” she said.
