S.C. reports 693 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 693 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.
Tuesday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275, and 196 probable deaths.
The latest hospital bed occupancy information can be found here.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
