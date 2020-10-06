S.C. reports 693 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | October 6, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 2:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 693 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275, and 196 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,529,816
Total tests reported to DHEC on Monday 5,383
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,707 82
Berkeley County 5,458 85
Charleston County 15,763 248
Colleton County 1,065 41
Dorchester County 4,142 88
Georgetown County 1,718 34
Orangeburg County 3,136 125
Williamsburg County 1,211 36

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

