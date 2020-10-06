SCDOT releases new plans for I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are working on next steps for the extension of I-526. Right now the interstate stops at Savannah Highway in West Ashley, but the original plan for the Mark Clark Expressway included a connection between West Ashley, Johns Island and James Island.
In 2019, Charleston County Council voted on using $3,156,640 from the transportation half-cent sales tax to fund the Mark Clark Expressway project and plans were renewed.
Since then, SCDOT staff reviewed and analyzed nearly 40 different plans to connect I-526 to Johns Island and James Island. They chose three which can be seen in the map below.
All three of these plans extend from the interchange of I-526 at Savannah Highway and connect to the James Island Expressway at Folly Road. Alternative C (blue line) includes one, partial-cloverleaf interchange at Maybank Highway. Alternative E (purple line) includes one, partial interchange connection at River Road near Rushland Landing Drive and at Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery Boulevard. Alterative G (teal line) includes two connector roads at River Road near Rushland Landing Drive and at River Road near Battle Trail Drive.
SCDOT also put out a survey this year and responses show the top concerns were future and current traffic congestion and the fear that a new road would bring more traffic. People who took the survey also said they were concerned about the right of way process and receiving fair pay for property that may need to be taken to complete the road.
SCDOT plans to hold a public hearing to go over the options and get more feedback in early 2021. You can read more about the plans by clicking: here.
If you have a question or concern about a Lowcountry road or traffic problem, you can email traffic reporter Abbey O’Brien at aobrien@live5news.com or fill out this form.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.