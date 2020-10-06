Showers possible today, watching Delta for leftover rain this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the rain gear ready to go! A weak disturbance will bring a round of clouds and a few showers today. A mostly cloudy sky will hold the temperatures down with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Showers will taper off this evening but fog could be a big issue out the door tomorrow morning. Morning fog will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture from Hurricane Delta will start to approach the area Friday and Saturday. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be on Saturday with decreasing rain chances on Sunday.