Showers possible today, watching Delta for leftover rain this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the rain gear ready to go! A weak disturbance will bring a round of clouds and a few showers today. A mostly cloudy sky will hold the temperatures down with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Showers will taper off this evening but fog could be a big issue out the door tomorrow morning. Morning fog will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture from Hurricane Delta will start to approach the area Friday and Saturday. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be on Saturday with decreasing rain chances on Sunday.
TROPICS: Hurricane Delta is forecast to become a Major Hurricane today as it nears the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Delta is forecast to have significant impacts in Cozumel and Cancun. Delta will cross the Yucatan and then move northwest in the Gulf of Mexico for a few days. Delta is forecast to weaken slightly, but remain a strong hurricane, as it hits the northern Gulf coast.
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. Partly Cloudy. High 84.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 82.
