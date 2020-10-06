Woman arrested, other suspects sought in robbery and carjacking in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a woman and are looking for other suspects in connection to a robbery and carjacking in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Sanders who was charged with carjacking.
Her charge stems from an incident on Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. when deputies met with the victim who said they were robbed at gunpoint on Sudbury Road by two male subjects who were armed with an AK-47 style rifle, and driving a white Nissan Altima.
A report states, the suspects also stole the victim’s Ford Explorer.
“A short time later, the stolen vehicle was recovered by Colleton County Investigators,” the sheriff’s office said. “The victim did not sustain any injuries.”
Investigators said the incident occurred as a result of the victim meeting up with an online acquaintance who was affiliated with the incident. Sanders was then placed under arrest and locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
If you have any information regarding the identities of the other people responsible or additional information regarding this incident you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.
