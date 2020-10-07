Beaufort Co. restaurant owner arrested for operating business without license

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says SCDOR agents arrested a Beaufort County restaurant owner.
SCDOR says Dana Lewis Fleisig, 45, of Saint Helena Island, is the owner of Boondocks By The Bayside and was charged with operating a business without a retail license Wednesday.
The arrest warrant states, the SCDOR revoked the restaurant’s retail license Jan. 7 for failure to pay more than $54,000 in sales tax, withholding tax, liquor by the drink tax and corporate franchise fees.
He was advised to close the business and SCDOR says the business was found to be open and making retail sales Aug. 4.
If convicted, SCDOR says Fleisig faces a maximum penalty of $200 and/or 30 days in jail.
He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.