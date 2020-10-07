Charleston attorney accused of pointing gun at Charleston PD corp cadet investigating loud noise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Charleston attorney who they say pointed a gun at a Charleston Police Department corp cadet who, along with a police officer, was investigating a call for loud music in a neighborhood in downtown.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 42-year-old Jason Frank Taylor who was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
Taylor’s charge stems from incident on Tuesday night at 8:17 p.m. when a police officer, along with a corps cadet who was completing a ride along, responded to call for loud music on Carolina Street.
A police report states that while searching the area on foot to find the loud music, the officer was standing in front of a porch’s stairs while the cadet was standing on the sidewalk in front of the driveway.
According to investigators, at that time, the cadet saw Taylor standing in the driveway and pointing a gun at him and telling him to get off his property.
The police report indicated that a preliminary review of the Charleston police officer’s body camera showed the cadet on the sidewalk and not on the Taylor’s property when the confrontation transpired.
The officer said he and the cadet were not on Taylor’s property before the incident transpired, and did not speak to him before the confrontation happened.
The officer said after he told Taylor that the victim was a cadet, Taylor put his gun on his porch.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the cadet was in business casual clothes.
A corp cadet is someone who has been hired by Charleston police and is waiting to go to the police academy.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.