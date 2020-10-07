Charleston GI opens new endoscopy center in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston GI has opened a new endoscopy center in Berkeley County.
The center is located on Carnes Crossroads for Summerville and surrounding area patients.
“The Lowcountry Endoscopy Center is the first of its kind in Berkeley County – and a great step toward increasing access to high-quality, specialized care,” center officials said. “The warm, welcoming facility is designed to put patients at ease, serving as a much-preferred option to a traditional hospital setting for GI procedures and screenings.”
According to officials, colon cancer screenings will be one of the main procedures performed at the endoscopy center.
Residents are reminded to schedule their first colonoscopy by age 45, or even earlier if they have a family history of colon cancer, Charleston GI officials said.
Charleston GI now operates four offices and three endoscopy centers.
