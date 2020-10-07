Coastal at Louisiana Moved to Oct. 14 Due to Hurricane Delta

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina and Louisiana athletic departments, in collaboration with the Sun Belt Conference, have agreed to move the football game between the Chanticleers and No. 23-nationally ranked Ragin' Cajuns scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 10, to Wednesday, Oct. 14 due to the potential impact of Hurricane Delta in the Lafayette, La. area. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.