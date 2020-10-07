CofC Athletics creates Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Action Council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston Athletics Department has a new council they say will continue their commitment to celebrate diversity.
College officials say the goal of the Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Action Council is to continue developing an inclusive culture within the athletics department through additional training opportunities.
They say it will include diversity and inclusion training for coaches and staff and programming for student-athletes to get more involved and having a voice when it comes to racism and social injustices.
These efforts are in partnership with CofC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee that formed an Ad hoc Social Justice Committee over the summer.
The college says they have more than 350 student-athletes who represent 26 countries and many ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.
“Our athletics department embraces a culture of diversity, inclusion and respect,” Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said. “I am proud of the leadership role our student-athletes, coaches and staff continue to take – on our campus and in our community. We will continue to value, expand and learn from the diversity of our community to make the College of Charleston a better place for all.”
The athletics department says it recognizes that diversity is an essential component in understanding culture, space, embodied experience and human values.
Over the last three semesters, coaches and staff members have been involved in diversity and education training.
You can learn more about the Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Action Council and other efforts underway at the College of Charleston here.
