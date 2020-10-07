Dorchester Co. parents reworking schedules after school district changes plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two parents are furious after the school district announced new changes for how their third, fourth, and fifth grade students will learn in the coming weeks.
The change, which was announced Tuesday, will bring all of the students in those grades back in person five days a week but only for half days. Right now, those students go into school for a full day twice a week and learn from home the other three days.
The new learning format will go into effect on Oct. 19, and it’s the same one the 4K through second graders have already been doing.
Alicia Draper has two kids in the district. Her youngest is in the third grade and her oldest is in the sixth grade.
“When we received that phone call yesterday, I was absolutely furious, because you’re sending these kids back to school for half days, but you’re not giving the working parents options of how this is going to work,” Draper said. “Most parents, I believe, have worked things out. I know that we have.”
In this new plan, all elementary students (4K-5) will attend the morning or afternoon session, five days a week as follows:
- Students in Cohort A will attend morning sessions, 7:15 – 10:00 a.m. five days a week
- Students in Cohort B will attend afternoon sessions, 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. five days a week
A half-day schedule will not be an option for middle and high schools due to larger class sizes, and the scheduling issues with credited courses. Draper said this is also a problem because she has both elementary and middle school aged children.
“We fall under the Cohort B," Draper said. "I’m going to have nobody to take my child to school. I’m going to have nobody to pick her up. I still have to figure out what I’m going to do with my sixth grader who is not part of this.”
Mandy Scherer is in a similar position with a fourth, fifth, and ninth grader.
“It’s definitely going to be a little more of a juggling act for us and a little inconvenient, but I feel like we need to be a little flexible right now," Scherer said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. It seems like that is what the experts have said is best for kids to be able to learn, so I trust them.”
Dorchester County still has “medium recent disease activity," according to the state’s Department of Health as of Oct. 1. This means the district will continue on the Hybrid Learning Model through Oct. 16.
Megan Brown, the parent of a first grader, is hoping they can all go back full time, in-person soon.
“The school district thought it would be better to just uproot and re-arrange the whole schedule," Brown said. "They still haven’t followed through on the promise of trying to figure out when we’re going back face to face full time, which a lot of us want to do.”
“The goal of the school district is to have students return for face-to-face instruction in our classrooms as soon as possible while protecting the safety and health of students and staff,” spokesperson Pat Raynor said in September.
The district’s monitoring plan and reopening schedule can be found here.
