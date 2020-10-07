Fort Dorchester swim team removed from state meet after positive COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina high school state swim meet is just days away, but despite qualifying, one team will not be competing.
The Fort Dorchester High School swim team was yanked from the state’s most coveted high school swimming competition after a member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. That athlete was at a swim meet on Saturday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is no evidence the coronavirus can spread through pools, but it can be spread out of the water in the same capacity as anywhere else.
Madelyn Routhier is a junior on the swim team who had qualified for state. This weekend she was supposed to race in the 100-yard butterfly, the 50-yard freestyle, and a couple of relays.
“I was super excited. I hadn’t been that excited in a long time,” Routhier said.
However, on Wednesday she received a call from the school district saying a close contact had tested positive for the coronavirus and she would need to stay home from school and would not be allowed to compete in the state competition.
The fate was the same for her teammates.
“When I first heard it, I fell on the floor sobbing. I’m still getting teared up just talking about it,” Routhier said. “I have been crying a lot. I am trying to do everything I can to see if there is any way we could swim, but so far it’s just been a pretty emotional couple of days for me.”
The decision to pull the team was made by the Dorchester District Two medical staff in consultation with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. A spokesperson for the district says they followed their contact tracing procedures, but are unable to elaborate more specifically because of heath and high school regulations.
They say they make all their determinations regardless of the caliber of next competition.
Routhier disagrees with the decision to pull the entire team. She says no one else has tested positive.
“I feel like everything is being taken away from us when we were following all of the rules,” Routhier said. “Our coaches were really strict about making sure we were wearing our masks constantly, except when we would dive in the pool and then we would get out and put our masks back on. We were socially distanced on the bleachers. We were all trying our best to make sure we were all following the guidelines and making sure we were all staying safe.”
She holds no hard feelings for the person who tested positive. However, she is confused as to why other teams were not completely pulled from the competition since many of them attended the same meet on Saturday.
“It seems like we all had the same risk of exposure . . . we were all socially distanced and wearing our masks the same amount,” Routhier said. “We’re not trying to damage the other teams. We don’t want to make it seem like we don’t want them to go. We just want to understand why we are being singled out, so we can get some peace of mind mentally and emotionally.”
This comes as the Fort Dorchester swim team was seeing big success. Routhier says last year they had three people make state, and this year she estimates 12 people qualified.
“Time after time, it seems like all of these teenagers are having their high school experiences taken from them,” Routhier said. “We worked so hard this past season to just have it ripped from us. The virus has taken a lot more than what you see in the news.”
Routhier says they are hoping the state will consider a proposal to allow the swimmers to compete in a special meet after their quarantine ends. Since it is a timed sport, the other teams would not need to be there. However, she is not optimistic.
