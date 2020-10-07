I-526 West project leaders release draft community plans for impacted neighborhoods

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking at ways to help neighborhoods as the I-526 west improvement project is set to impact dozens of homes near the highway.
This week, SCDOT released a draft of their “Community Mitigation Plan” aimed at offsetting the impacts on more than 80 units and two community centers across four North Charleston neighborhoods.
“The whole purpose of this mitigation plan is to create a benefit for these communities that are most impacted,” SCDOT project manager Joy Riley said. “There are going to be tens of millions of dollars spent within these four communities and this is really their opportunity to say this is what would most benefit our communities.”
The most impacts will be in Highland Terrace, Russelldale, Liberty Park and Ferndale communities.
Cynthia Anderson, a citizen advisory board member and Liberty Park homeowner, said her mother living next door will also have to leave her house because of the project.
“Leaving for her, it’s someplace she’s stayed for 60 years and she’s going to have to leave. So it’s going to be a major impact for her,” Anderson said.
For families displaced from their homes, Riley said SCDOT plans to work with the South Carolina State Housing and Finance and Development Authority to create 100 affordable housing units for rent.
Project leaders are currently looking at where the units would go in the city. Riley said they prefer the units be close to impacted neighborhoods, but space is limited.
“Initially we wanted to really get replacement units built within the impacted communities but unfortunately for that many units there just isn’t enough land and an undeveloped parcel big enough to do it within the impacted communities,” Riley said.
Additionally, the drafted plan also outlines the construction of new single-family homes in each neighborhood.
“Renters that are wanting to use this relocation as an opportunity to move into homeownership, we are going to work to establish some programs to allow that option for displaced families,” Riley said.
Anderson said she wants to make sure that any added housing or aid does not take away from what people like her mother have.
“For example, my mom has six acres and a five-bedroom house. Where can you find that in North Charleston? You can’t,” Anderson said. “You’ve got a lot of people who own a house or rent it and you have to find a comparable house for them”
The Russelldale community center will be torn down and parts of the Highland Terrace community center will be used for the highway improvement project.
Because of this, officials plan to build a new, $15 million-dollar community center while also constructing smaller parks within surrounding neighborhoods.
“What we’re proposing is we’re trying to secure a bigger piece of land that is central within all four communities that could be, I much larger community center with more amenities,” Riley said.
The community mitigation projects would take place before highway construction starts in 2027.
For right now, community members have the chance to share their thoughts on the plan through an online survey open until January 15, 2021.
More information can be found online here.
