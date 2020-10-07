IOP committee set to discuss next steps for developing city marina

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say some changes including a public dock and green space could be coming to the Isle of Palms Marina.
The agenda of Wednesday’s meeting states the Real Property Committee is set to talk about the next steps for the development of a public dock and green space for the IOP Marina.
Records show a lot of talk has happened over the years about changes being brought to the marina.
In 2017, the city says they voted against a $5.5 million referendum to renovate all properties at the marina. That plan states that enhancements included more pedestrian access, a kayak launch and a public dock accessible for people with disabilities. However the town says 69% of voters said ‘no’ to that referendum.
Earlier this year, the town says a “community visioning open house” was held where many talked about what they wanted to see come to the area.
The town says some suggestions were to turn the space into a park, an improved water sports dock, or another restaurant.
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said he’d like to see a park there, but he would ultimately listen to the residents of the island.
The town says the meeting is set for 1 p.m. and the public may join on IOP’s youtube page.
Additionally, the town says citizens may provide public comment on the Isle of Palms website.
