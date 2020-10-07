Montreux Bar and Grill reopens in downtown Summerville after months long closure

“Take out was not a viable option for us. The physical structure...we are not geared towards take out. We don’t have a drive through window. We don’t have any place for people to park immediately because we are in the middle of downtown. So, we would have lost more money, the losses would have been greater, to try and do takeout than to just shutdown entirely,” Brittingham said. “We furloughed the entire staff so they were able to go on unemployment for the summer, then brought them back now that we are able to reopen.”