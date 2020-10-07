Montreux Bar and Grill reopens in downtown Summerville after months long closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beloved restaurant and bar in downtown Summerville reopened Wednesday more than seven months since it first shut its doors to customers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The owner of Montreux Bar and Grill is optimistic about his business’s reopening.
“When the governor ordered us to close March 17, we thought we’d be open again probably the first of May. That didn’t happen. So, then we thought by June first. That didn’t happen. Then by July, the virus was basically out of control. We just didn’t feel it was safe for our staff or our customers to reopen so we stayed closed through July and August,” Bob Brittingham said.
September was spent renovating the business, then Oct. 7 was chosen as the restaurants planned return to operations.
“It’s certainly been very challenging,” Brittingham said. “It’s not free to be closed. There’s a great deal of expenses. You still have to mortgages to pay and utilities to pay and insurances to pay. So, there’s an awful lot of money going out and no money coming in. Hope we turn that around now.”
Brittingham said he’s happy his business is back open, and he was able to retain most of his staff. He remains cautiously optimistic about the future.
“If we can do 70 percent of what we were doing pre-virus, we will break even. We won’t make any money, but if we break even, as things improve and restrictions are lessened, things this time next year will hopefully be back to normal,” Brittingham said.
According to Brittingham, Montreux was never in danger of permanently closing.
“We are relatively fortunate that we are financially stable. We knew we could ride this out for a long time,” Brittingham said.
While many restaurants were able to remain open under the state’s restrictions, Montreux’s owners decided the take-out option some business owners were utilizing wouldn’t sustain their bar and grill.
“Take out was not a viable option for us. The physical structure...we are not geared towards take out. We don’t have a drive through window. We don’t have any place for people to park immediately because we are in the middle of downtown. So, we would have lost more money, the losses would have been greater, to try and do takeout than to just shutdown entirely,” Brittingham said. “We furloughed the entire staff so they were able to go on unemployment for the summer, then brought them back now that we are able to reopen.”
Brittingham said he is grateful for the support and positive comments he’s received from the community.
“We’ve had a lot of people contact us and say glad to hear you’re reopening, we’ll be back. What else can you ask for?” Brittingham said.
