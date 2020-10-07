Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park discussing Phase III plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant officials say they are considering expansion plans for one of the town’s showcase spots, Waterfront Park.
Mount Pleasant Recreation Director Steve Gergick says they have completed Phase II of the park and are discussing plans to expand parking and bring more recreational options.
“It’s such a nice place to go, it’s kind of a showcase thing,” Gergick said.
He added that the park continues to be used extensively by residents and visitors. There was previously discussion about bringing boat docks to the pier area, but Gergick says that is no longer an option. He says some of the funding that was available for that project is now being diverted to new ideas.
Gergick says he estimates the town has about $5.4 million for Phase III projects at Waterfront Park.
Mount Pleasant Town Council says they are trying to prioritize their options based on the allotted money.
Town council says they want to add a lawn and overflow parking spaces to the grassy area at the back of Waterfront Park. Gergick says they expect to leave those spaces un-paved.
Some other additions Gergick says are being considered for the park include a first responders memorial, an enclosed dog park, concrete multi-use sports courts for basketball or pickle ball, and a splash pad water area for children to play.
The splash pad would require additional restroom facilities on-site since Gergick says it’s considered an aquatic facility.
Gergick says none of these ideas are finalized yet, but these are the options the town is considering they can afford with the money they have.
In order to expand, town council says they will need to apply for SCDOT approval.
“Construction of that area is not entirely a town decision. There needs to be coordination and approval from SCDOT,” Gergick said.
Records state no permits have been applied for yet.
