One person injured in fire at off-campus housing center for CofC students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one person suffered burn injuries and was transported to the hospital following a fire at the Sterling Campus Center Apartments in downtown Charleston.
Shortly after 6 p.m., emergency officials received an automatic fire alarm alert at the center on George Street which serves as off-campus housing for College of Charleston students.
When responders arrived at the eight-story apartment building they were told of a kitchen fire in a third-floor unit that was extinguished by the fire sprinkler system.
“One resident suffered burn injuries and was immediately treated and transported by Charleston County EMS,” CFD officials said. “Firefighters proceeded to the third-floor and verified the fire was extinguished and then controlled the water flow from the fire sprinkler system.”
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded and reviewed the incident.
A report states the resident of the apartment was cooking with grease at the time of the incident and attempted to move the involved pot to the kitchen sink and applied water.
“When the water was applied at sink there was a significant growth in the fire that burned the resident and scorched the cabinets before activating the fire sprinkler system,” CFD officials said. “The building automatic alarm system activated and notified 911 and building evacuation was initiated.”
The building contains 194 apartment units and houses 419 residents. According to Charleston fire, tour of the twenty-two units were impacted by water damage.
Facility staff responded to initiate clean-up and coordinate the restoration of the fire sprinkler system.
The Charleston Fire Department would like to offer the following reminders:
- Kitchen fires are the number one cause of home fire injuries.
- Water and grease don’t mix – never try to extinguish a grease fire with water.
- Put a lid on it – to extinguish a small grease fire, keep a pot lid nearby when cooking.
- Plan and prepare an escape plan – no matter where you live.
- When the alarm sounds, exit the residence to call 911 and do not reenter after you escape.
- Install and maintain smoke alarms in all residential properties.
