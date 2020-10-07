Recovering addict-turned-author and life coach offers advice for Substance Abuse Prevention Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Studies have shown an increase in drug and alcohol overdoses and abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and it comes at a time when the struggle with addiction combines with a pandemic, loss of jobs, and loss of life.
Adam Jablin, a recovering addict turned life coach and author offers insightful tips and advice on the timely topic. His new book, ‘Lotsaholic: From a Sick to Sober Superman’ is a memoir of his life as a successful businessman with a family who was also stuck in the grips of alcoholism and addiction. He just celebrated 14 years sober in July and speaks about that journey to sobriety and has advice for families and individuals who face the same challenge today.
A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll in mid-July showed many adults reported specific negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental health and wellbeing. This included difficulty sleeping or eating, a worsening of chronic conditions, and increases in alcohol consumption or substance use, due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.
Research from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services presented this summer showed the number of suspected opioid overdoses EMS teams responded to statewide from January through June 2020 was 52% higher than the same time in 2019.
The Department of Mental Health and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services partnered in September to launch the SC Hopes support line. The toll-free hotline, 1 (844) SC-HOPES (724-6737), connects callers with trained clinicians who can address their specific needs.
