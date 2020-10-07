Recovering addict-turned-author and life coach offers advice for Substance Abuse Prevention Month

Adam Jablin, a recovering addict turned life coach and author offers insightful tips and advice on the timely topic. His new book, ‘Lotsaholic: From a Sick to Sober Superman’ is a memoir of his life as a successful businessman with a family who was also stuck in the grips of alcoholism and addiction. He just celebrated 14 years sober in July and speaks about that journey to sobriety and has advice for families and individuals who face the same challenge today.