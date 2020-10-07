Restaurant owners “cautiously optimistic” but still struggling with food shortage and staffing challenges

“In order for me to adhere to the six-foot guideline, it still limits my capacity,” Eva’s owner Whitney Easler said. “For us it’s still a compromise, and that’s okay. Even though we would certainly would like for our business level to grow and be able to seat a little more capacity in the dining room that helps us to maximize our revenue and to hopefully be able to make a profit and keep our doors open, at the same time, the safety of our customers and our employees is really paramount.”