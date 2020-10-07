Return to warmer temperatures and sunshine today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak disturbance that brought clouds and showers yesterday will continue to move away from the area today. There will be a few leftover areas of low clouds and fog this morning before sunshine takes over and temperatures warm into the 80s. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 80s. Another warm day is expected Thursday with highs in the mid 80s but clouds will start to increase on Friday and a few spotty showers will be possible as tropical moisture begins to move into the area. We’ll be watching Hurricane Delta as it makes landfall in the northern Gulf of Mexico Friday night. The heaviest rain associated with Delta will pass by to our west but the southerly flow on the eastern side of the storm will likely bring an increase in rain chance to our area Saturday and Sunday. Scattered rain is likely both days this weekend with highs in the low 80s.