S.C. reports 556 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths
By Ray Rivera | October 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334, probable cases to 5,371, confirmed deaths to 3,300, and 202 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,539,978
Total tests reported to DHEC on Tuesday 4,309
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.9%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,728 83
Berkeley County 5,468 86
Charleston County 15,786 249
Colleton County 1,074 41
Dorchester County 4,150 88
Georgetown County 1,727 34
Orangeburg County 3,142 126
Williamsburg County 1,212 36

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

