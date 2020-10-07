Trident Medical prepping for flu season amid COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With flu season approaching, Charleston area hospitals are beginning to prepare for a combination of flu patients and COVID-19 patients.
Trident Medical Center Assistant Facility Medical Director Kenneth Perry says Trident has an entire floor designated to isolating potential flu and COVID-19 patients.
Perry says there are many unknowns however, which makes this flu season tough to prepare for.
“We’ve been discussing COVID, and it seems like for months, and it feel like we should know everything there is to know about it,” Perry said. “We just don’t know about that next step. What does it mean to have COVID and then have the flu. We don’t know what it means to have COVID and then maybe have a pneumonia a number of weeks later.”
There are fewer than 15 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at Trident Medical Center, and during flu season, Perry says they anticipate upwards of 30-40% of their hospital beds could be occupied by flu patients.
Perry says Trident is looking at possibly bringing on more staff, and dividing patients into 3 separate areas; one for COVID patients, one for Influenza A patients and one for Influenza B patients.
Since there is the possibility of patients contracting both viruses, Perry says Trident will address this if and when it happens.
Perry says the concern is less about the space, and more about testing.
Since hospitals uses similar materials for COVID tests and flu tests, Perry says the hospital is working on ways to process the tests in-house to make the process more efficient.
Perry also said that because of the precautions our nation is taking due to COVID 19, he anticipates flu numbers could be lower than usual. Ultimately he says the best way to keep everyone safe right now is to get the flu shot.
