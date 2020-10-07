Trump returns to Oval Office, says it’s a ‘blessing from God’ that he got COVID-19

“I feel great. I feel like, perfect,” the president said in a four-minute video. “I think this was a blessing from God, that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion. I said, let me take it. And it was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn’t catch it, we’d be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. I’m going to make it free, you’re not going to pay for it.”