Two suspects accused of stealing more than $20k worth of equipment from SCDOT

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two suspects accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of equipment from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The St. George Police Department arrested Brandon Lewis and Carl Cobbs.
They were arrested following a five month burglary investigation into DOT’s facility on E. Jim Bilton Boulevard in St George. Both suspects were charged with five counts of burglary.
A report states that during each burglary, the suspects stole chain saws, weed-eaters, edgers, and other miscellaneous outdoor equipment totaling over $20,000.
“Investigators with the St. George Police Department have recovered approximately $12,000 worth of equipment from within Dorchester and Berkeley County,” police said.
Currently, the St George Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the suspects. Authorities said more equipment will be recovered and additional charges are possible.
Cobbs was given a $77,000 surety bond and Lewis received a $75,000 surety.
