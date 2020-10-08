Another unseasonably warm day in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A round of early morning dense fog will give way to another unseasonably warm October day in the Lowcountry. Fog will quickly fade away this morning allowing sunshine to take over and temperatures to quickly warm. Highs today will reach the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. Clouds will start to increase overnight and during the day Friday. A spotty shower is possible tomorrow as moisture starts to increase across the area. A better rain chance will come through this weekend as scattered showers move in due to the remnants of Hurricane Delta which will make landfall in Louisiana on Friday. No significant impacts are expected here. It will be a warm and muggy weekend with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s. Drier weather will return early next week.