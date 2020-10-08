Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found injured in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they have identified an injured man who was found in Goose Creek.
The sheriff’s office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said they are not releasing his name as they are working to notify his next of kin.
According to BCSO officials, the man is not a veteran. A report stated the man was found to be in possession of a U.S. Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.
The sheriff’s office labeled the man as “Joe Doe” since deputies said he was unable to assist detectives with his identification. He was located in Goose Creek on Sept. 24.
Deputies say a railroad crew found the man unconscious on railroad tracks on N.A.D. Road in Goose Creek.
They say he had a wound on his head. Investigators say there is no indication that he was hit by a train.
