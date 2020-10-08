Charleston to start up warming shelter as pandemic keeps others closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in the City of Charleston say they will need the public’s support in starting a new warming shelter this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping other programs closed.
Charleston homelessness coordinator Christopher Jardin said the pandemic has left a large gap in private resources to shelter people during colder winter months.
“One of the impacts of that has been that the faith communities that have historically taken on the lion share of efforts with regard to providing shelter space for our residents who are unsheltered during the winter months are unable to provide that service in the way that they have historically,” Jardin said.
So the city is planning to work with local organizations and volunteers to step in and use the Arthur W Christopher Community Center as a warming shelter to house 80 people if necessary.
Jardin said the shelter will follow COVID-19 precautions for temperature checks and social distancing.
“We hope to operate a season from November through March again. This is going to be contingent upon the level of support we are able to garner,” Jardin said.
As for volunteers, Jardin said it’s critical that groups and individuals sign up now to commit to being available during one week in the winter.
“From a Sunday through the following Saturday anytime that we hit that threshold that we have yet to determine, we would call with 48 hours notice to say, ‘Hey, you’re on deck for two nights from now,’” Jardin said.
The city will also keep a backup volunteer list in case of shortages.
“When you think about issues related to homelessness and housing, I think it’s safe to say that it’s not any one municipality or agency or individual responsibility,” Jardin said. “It’s something that really requires an all hands-on deck kind of approach.”
Anyone willing to participate in the program or sign up to volunteer at the shelter can email jardinc@charleston-sc.gov.
