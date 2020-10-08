City of North Charleston hires firm to perform racial bias audit on police department

North Charleston City Council awarded a contract to a firm to perform a racial bias audit of the city’s police department. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 8, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 9:38 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council awarded a contract to a firm to perform a racial bias audit of the city’s police department.

On Thursday night, council voted unanimously to hire CNA Analysis and Solutions and will pay the firm $283,196.71.

This is the same company that performed a similar audit on the Charleston Police Department last year.

Just this past May, activists had renewed calls for a racial bias audit of the police department after cell phone video surfaced showing officers throwing a handcuffed man against a wall at a hotel.

