City of North Charleston hires firm to perform racial bias audit on police department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council awarded a contract to a firm to perform a racial bias audit of the city’s police department.
On Thursday night, council voted unanimously to hire CNA Analysis and Solutions and will pay the firm $283,196.71.
This is the same company that performed a similar audit on the Charleston Police Department last year.
Just this past May, activists had renewed calls for a racial bias audit of the police department after cell phone video surfaced showing officers throwing a handcuffed man against a wall at a hotel.
