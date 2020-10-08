WATCH: Community leaders speak-out against ad on school board candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are holding a news conference to voice their concerns about a political ad about a school board candidate.
Marvin Pendarvis, The National Action Network, David Mack and other community leaders say they are holding press conference 11 a.m. Thursday.
The ad in question says incumbent school board member Kevin Hollinshead has stolen money and been sued by a university.
They group says the ad, sponsored by the non-profit Charleston Coalition For Kids, is racist and talks about Hollinshead ‘stealing $150,000 15 years ago.’
The group will be holding their news conference outside the Charleston County Council Chambers off Leeds Ave, and they are asking that the ad be taken down.
