Dorchester District 4 community divided on superintendent being investigated

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District Four community is divided on Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs.
The State Department of Education is investigating Wymbs for alleged text messages he sent to school board chairman Kenneth Jenkins. Jenkins says those text messages contained threats.
A special meeting of the school board on Thursday was expected to address a policy on “board conduct," however before discussion was heard the board moved that agenda item to executive session.
Board member Phyllis Hughes cited the need for legal consultation as reason for pulling the item from the public. Outside the board meeting, a dozen parents gathered.
Some were holding signs demanding the superintendent be removed from his position.
“I would like to see his contract terminated,” said parent Lanesha Green. “I would like for that investigation to commence before we or the school board extend a contract.”
Another opponent of the superintendent says the accusations are troubling, if true.
“We are supposed to be setting an example for our children,” said grandparent Hazel Parson-Starkes. “[Wymbs] has already said he is not going to work with our board chair at all unless there is a designated person there.”
“I feel like if the chairman of the school board and the superintendent have issues to the point where threats are issued then I think that needs to be evaluated,” Green said.
However, not everyone believes the superintendent should go.
Several supporters showed up at the Thursday meeting to speak on his behalf. One of those people is Sydney Carreira. She graduated last year and was part of the superintendent advisory council.
“I personally believe the superintendent has done some pretty amazing things for being here for such a short amount of time,” said former student Sydney Carreira. “I know there were issues that people brought up [at the board meeting] but personally, I think he has done a fantastic job.”
She and her mother, Michelle Carreira, said they will support the superintendent despite the investigation.
“I think there are two sides to every story. That’ll all I will say about that,” said Michelle Carreira. “I would definitively advocate for him because of what I have seen him do for the kids.”
The pending investigation is a serious concern, but opponents also say there is a transparency issue.
During public comment, the head of the St. George NAACP tried to read a list of concerns about the superintendent’s conduct but was shut down by members of the board. One of the board members said he was “name calling."
"The same thing that typically happens happened. I feel like they suppress our freedom of speech. I feel like they make it difficult for the community to see what’s going on in there. Green said. “Even board policies that should be open to the public are being moved to executive session. Information is being withheld from the parents and public for some reason.”
Green says she has been trying to get documents from the district, specifically the minutes from a meeting back in May, but has run into roadblock after roadblock.
Executive session lasted about two hours and the board discussed the superintendent evaluation and a policy regarding board conduct. No decision was made on either topic.
Both the chairman of the board and the superintendent declined to comment on this story.
