Homeowners say street has become a racetrack due to speeders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some homeowners in a Hanahan neighborhood say speeders have turned a street into a racetrack.
Folks on Dickson Avenue say they are concerned their kids will be hit by speeding car.
The speed limit on Dickson Avenue is 30 mph.
Residents say too many drivers are ignoring it and they want the limit lowered to 25 mph.
Michelle Woodward is one of the people on Dickson Avenue leading the charge for change.
Woodward said it’s not unusual to see cars speeding down the street to get to Remount Road. She said most of the folks who live here have young kids and she fears for their safety.
“God forbid if they’re on the road. They’re kids, they’re not always gonna stay where they need to be. They cross the street, they walk to school, they visit their friends,” Woodward said Thursday.
Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran said the police department did a traffic study on Dickson Avenue back in March.
Cochran said the data showed that most of the drivers were not excessive speeders. He says officers will continue to monitor traffic and crack down on speeders.
Cochran also said the city will talk to the State Department of Transportation about possibly lowering the speed limit on Dickson Avenue to 25 mph.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.