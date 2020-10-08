Live 5 Scambusters: New study shows COVID-19 scams jumped nearly 50,000% earlier this year

Vigderman’s report highlights the most prominent scams, how to spot them, and how to report them. She says phishing scams have been the most common during the pandemic. Hackers impersonating a government or health official send emails or text messages in an attempt to get your information or install malware. Vigderman’s report says phishing scams account for over 80 percent of all security incidents reported and cost victims $17,700 every minute.