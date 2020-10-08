New subdivision on the table for Knightsville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Planning Commission says The Knightsville area could soon see a new housing subdivision.
The DCPC says they will be reviewing preliminary plans Thursday for a new neighborhood on Embassy Drive, just off Orangeburg Road.
Ben McCormick Homes, LLC, is the developer and they say they are planning to bring individual houses to the vacant 12.39 acres of land.
The DCPC say Ben McCormick Homes' preliminary plans show 32 lots set aside.
Dorchester County Planning, Development and Building Committee Chairman David Chinnis says a few years ago there was a proposal to rezone this area to allow townhomes to be built on Embassy Drive.
Chinnis says that rezoning request was not approved by the county and the same developer is now looking to bring a subdivision of individual homes.
Back in 2018, Chinnis says there were concerns regarding traffic congestion in the area if townhomes were to be built. He adds that bringing individual homes to Embassy Drive would make it a lot less dense than townhomes would have made the area.
Chinnis says there are a variety of existing houses surrounding this area, but Knightsville has seen lots of growth in the last few years.
The Planning Commission says their meeting is Thursday at 4 p.m.
Dorchester County says attendance to view the meeting is limited because of health and safety concerns but they have provide instructions on their website for submitting public comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.