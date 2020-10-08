One person transported to the hospital following N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston Thursday night.
At 9:06 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the 4600 block of Lowell Drive for a shots fired call and reports of someone being shot.
When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital.
The preliminary investigation showed that an unknown suspect fired into a vehicle in which the victim was sitting in. The victim was then struck by a bullet.
Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.