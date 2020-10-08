Petition urges Berkeley Co. School District to change teaching model

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A call to change how some teachers are educating students in Berkeley County is gaining support. A petition is urging Berkeley County School District to allow teachers to focus their efforts on one learning pathway at a time.
“It’s not something you can just do the same thing in the classroom that you would do online, it’s not the same thing,” said the petition’s creator Melissa Soule. “To pretend that it is, is not doing a service to the student and not doing a service to the teacher.”
Soule is critical of the district’s approach that has some teachers live streaming the same lesson they are using for students in-person to children who are enrolled in the blended distance learning program.
“The lessons can’t be as good as they normally are because they’re only getting half the teacher,” Soule said. “I’ve talked to teachers who have been teaching for 30-plus years who have said, ‘I have never felt like walking out and closing my door and walking away from my students like I have this year. It’s taken everything I can to wake up in the morning and walk back in my classroom with my kids.'"
A spokesperson for the Palmetto State Teachers Association agreed this model puts educators in a difficult and unsustainable position.
“We don’t want students to passively just sit and watch material at home. We want them engaged in the learning process, and it’s really hard for a singular teacher to provide that level of engagement for students in front of them as well as students in an online learning environment,” PSTA’s Patrick Kelly said.
District spokesperson Katie Tanner responded to the petition’s claims in a statement.
BCSD shared a common goal with stakeholders to facilitate a safe re-entry into school five days a week while adhering to social distancing guidelines, as is practical. To achieve this goal, district and school administrators worked together to devise caseloads to reflect both traditional and blended distance learning students. Teacher caseloads within this model do not exceed the maximum number of students as defined by the state and allows for a significant reduction of students present at a given time in a classroom. In addition, this model allows for continuity of services if a parent were to transition their child’s pathway throughout the year based on their circumstance by reducing the potential for disruption of teachers of record and shifts in instructional pacing.
Within a traditional/blended distance learning (BDL) classroom, students, regardless of setting, receive the same delivery and quality of direct instruction via live streaming from the classroom or in-person, simultaneously. All students, regardless of setting, receive one lesson to include the accompanying independent work and assessments, thereby eliminating additional work for the teacher. Measures are in place to address students with special needs and will be implemented with special consideration of delivery of services ensuring confidentiality as well.
This plan was communicated clearly to the State Department of Education, and we received approval from the State Department of Education to deliver instruction following this plan.
The BCSD Division of Academics and Innovation have dispatched all available personnel to offer strategic support to schools. This includes, shoulder-to-shoulder coaching, modeling, conferencing with teachers and principals, and extended training opportunities that is customized to the school need. We continue to have support for distance blended learning as our top priority. To date, the Academics and Innovation team have made 405 visits to school to offer support, coaching, modeling, and training to teachers and school leaders. While there were challenges adjusting to this new instructional delivery model, as could be expected, school principals are reporting that teachers' comfort levels with the delivery model is increasing weekly. If a teacher is experiencing difficulties, they should contact their principal and can also directly request assistance from the district support teams. We are extremely proud of and thankful for BCSD teachers. The virtual (asynchronous) pathway is only available for high school credit courses and only to students in 7th-12th grade. These teachers are certified virtual teachers employed as adjuncts through our Berkeley County Virtual Learning program. Blended distance learning is not a virtual (asynchronous pathway).
Soule plans to present her petition and its support at the Berkeley County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
