Petition urges Berkeley Co. School District to change teaching model

The BCSD Division of Academics and Innovation have dispatched all available personnel to offer strategic support to schools. This includes, shoulder-to-shoulder coaching, modeling, conferencing with teachers and principals, and extended training opportunities that is customized to the school need. We continue to have support for distance blended learning as our top priority. To date, the Academics and Innovation team have made 405 visits to school to offer support, coaching, modeling, and training to teachers and school leaders. While there were challenges adjusting to this new instructional delivery model, as could be expected, school principals are reporting that teachers' comfort levels with the delivery model is increasing weekly. If a teacher is experiencing difficulties, they should contact their principal and can also directly request assistance from the district support teams. We are extremely proud of and thankful for BCSD teachers. The virtual (asynchronous) pathway is only available for high school credit courses and only to students in 7th-12th grade. These teachers are certified virtual teachers employed as adjuncts through our Berkeley County Virtual Learning program. Blended distance learning is not a virtual (asynchronous pathway).